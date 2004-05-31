Tornado Hits Darmstadt, Newburgh Also Hit Hard Sunday Night

Thousands of Tri-state trees are among the worst casualites of this weekend's storms. Here's how to nurse them back to health.

UPDATE, 12PM MON: The National Weather Service confirms that the storm that hit Darmstadt Sunday night was an F-1 tornado.

As of 12pm CDT Monday, 30,000 customers are without power in the Tri-state, 20,000 of those in Warrick County alone.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department is warning sightseers to stay away from the Darmstadt area Monday so clean-up efforts can continue.

EARLIER: For the second time in a week, northern Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties were square in the path of severe storms.

On Sunday night, Darmstadt and parts of Newburgh got the brunt of the storms.

Utility crews from Vectren worked all night and are still working Monday on downed power lines. It has not yet been confirmed that an actual tornado touched down there, but residents in the area sure think it was. With all of the damage, some folks like Jamie Gore will be cleaning up instead of cooking out on this Memorial Day. "We have to pick up all these trees, we have to cut some down, they are hanging on other trees. So, yeah, it's pretty messed up."

The Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency is asking "non residents" to stay away from the area. With some roads out of Newburgh impassable, firefighters took to the street with chainsaws Sunday night. Clean-up crews got a surprise when as they cut away one set of fallen trees, a BMW convertible. Amazingly, it appears the driver was able to turn on the hazard lights and walk away.

The storm blew the roof off Crickets Tavern in Newburgh. Next door, the roof is leaking at Stems-N-Gems Collectibles store but inside, not a single item is broken. Store owner Randy Chase says, "This roof had like a four foot overhang in the front that covered the sidewalk and just looking at the front, just guessing, I don t know that the wind came up and picked it up from the front and flopped it over because the roof is only off half the building, the front half."

So much storm damage, but Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Chad Bennett is asking sightseers to stay home Monday. "So many people are off work and their Memorial Day plans are washed out, and they'll be looking for some entertainment to do, and why not come to Newburgh and see the damage, but we really don't want them to do that. We want them to just watch it on the news an give us a few days to get thing cleaned up."

A house fire in northern Vanderburgh County lights up the sky during Sunday night's storm. We haven't gotten a lot of information, but we can tell you it was apparently caused by lightning. Fire crews from McCutcheonville and Scott Township fought the fire.It happened across from Evansville Regional Airport on U.S. Highway 41. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Three monkeys and a bird are dead after a fire at Mesker Zoo late Sunday The fire happened just before 11pm It hasn't been confirmed, but firefighters think lightning may have been the cause.

The fire was in the Discovery Center, which houses many monkeys, snakes, birds, and other animals. Firefighters were able to work fast and put the fire out, but unfortunately some of the animals died of smoke inhalation. This fire was a little differen than what firefighters are used to. Evansville district chief Allen Bittner says, "We are not trained in animal handling in situations like this. Especially when there is high heat and smoke, I'm sure the animal is no different than a human would be. They are wanting to get away from it as fast as they can, you go in and open a cage up you are going to have a serious situation on you hands, especially when there is snakes in there, different type of monkeys and everything like that."

Mesker Zoo will be closed Monday.