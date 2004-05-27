Severe Weather Thursday

Send us your storm images and tell us what's happening where you are.

Why not have breaking news and severe weather delivered right to your desktop? 14 FYI is FREE, and if you sign up now, you can enter to win a trip for two to New York City! Click here to download 14 FYI.

UPDATE, 11:10PM: The line of storms that rolled through the Tri-state around 10PM CDT have now mostly moved out of the area, and have decreased in intensity.

We will continue to check our sources for storm damage or any other information from these latest storms. We'll have that information for you here as soon as it becomes available.

UPDATE, 10:32PM: Daviess and McLean Counties in Kentucky have been issued thunderstorm warnings until 11:30 p.m.

UPDATE, 10:28PM: We have unconfirmed Storm Team Spotter reports of a mobile home overturned in New Haven.

UPDATE, 10:21PM: Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer, Union and Henderson Counties' warnings will expire at 11:00 p.m. Gallatin and White Counties in Illinois at 10:30 p.m.

UPDATE, 10:17PM: Perry County in Indiana has been issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

UPDATE, 10:10PM: The following counties have been issued thunderstorm warnings: White, Gallatin in Illinois. Union, Henderson in Kentucky. Spencer, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick in Indiana. These storms are moving east-southeast at 35mph.

UPDATE, 10:06PM: There are reports of hail from Mt. Vernon residents.

UPDATE, 10:02PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Warrick, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Union and Henderson Counties.

UPDATE, 9:56PM: These storms are expected to arrive in Mt. Vernon, Indiana at 10:15 p.m. and Evansville at 10:32 p.m. The entire tri-state is under a tornado watch until 1:00 a.m. Golf ball-sized hail has been associated with this storm.

UPDATE, 9:46PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Pike and Dubois Counties in Indiana.

UPDATE, 9:41PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties: Gallatin and White in Illinois, and Posey County in Indiana. These warnings will expire at 10:30 p.m. This storm is moving southeast at 35mph.

UPDATE, 8:46PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wayne, Edwards, and Wabash Counties in Illinois, and Gibson County in Indiana. This storm system is moving southeast at 35mph. The warning for Clay County has been allowed to expire at this time.

UPDATE, 8:00PM: A tornado watch has been issued for the entire viewing area. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay and Wayne Counties in Illinois, these storms are moving east at 45mph. The tornado warning for Martin County has expired.

UPDATE, 6:50PM: A tornado warning has been issued for Martin County in Indiana. This county is directly east of Knox and Daviess Counties who are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

UPDATE, 6:30PM: Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Knox and Daviess Counties in Indiana. Movement of these storms is to the east at 40mph.

EARLIER: Daytime heating Thursday is stirring up the stationary weather system that's been sitting right over the Tri-state since Tuesday, prompting yet another round of severe weather for storm weary residents.

As of 5:45pm CDT, there are severe thunderstorm warnings for Pike County, IN and Clay and Richland Counties in Illinois. A Storm Team spotter reported a brief tornado touchdown in farmland in eastern Pike County about 5:30pm CDT, but there was no damage.

Three days of rain is causing another problem; flooding. Storm Team meteorologist Jeff Lyons says streams and rivers are getting to levels far above normal for this time of year. Some areas of southwest Indiana have received seven inches of rain or more this week.

The cleanup from storm damage is causing headaches for a number of companies such as Vectren, which has had to restore power to thousands of customers, only to have to go back out and fix power lines in another area from a separate batch of storms.

The storms have hit just as many tourism related businesses are getting ready for the big kickoff of summer, Memorial Day weekend.