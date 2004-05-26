More Severe Weather Wednesday

Send us your storm images and tell us what's happening where you are.

UPDATE, 9:00PM: A tornado watch is in effect until 2:00am for all Tri-state counties south of Interstate 64. Conditions remain favorable for severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes. The line of storms has produced golf ball sized hail and wind damage across Southern Illinois.

UPDATE, 3:30PM: The next line of storms is moving into the Tri-state. There is a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45pm CDT for Gallatin County, IL.

UPDATE, 1:30PM: The storm system that drenched the Tri-state during lunch time Wednesday has now moved out of the area.

However, another line of storms near St. Louis may affect the Tri-state later Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Illinois counties in the 14 WFIE viewing area until 9pm CDT Wednesday.

UPDATE, 1:05PM: There is an unconfirmed report of a tornado touchdown near Nebo, Kentucky. Also, there are reports of extensive hail at Madisonville.

UPDATE, 12:40PM: There is a tornado warning for Hopkins County. Radar indicates a tornado near Nebo, KY.

There are reports of intense lightning in Owensboro, along with dime to quarter size hail in Providence, Kentucky.

UPDATE, 12:30PM: There are reports of downed power lines on Twickingham Court and at Mill Road and Kratzville Road in Evansville. On Oak Hill Road, vehicles are getting stuck in high water.

UPDATE, 12:25PM: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Hopkins County, KY until 1:15pm CDT.

UPDATE, 12:15PM: There are severe thunderstorm warnings for Union and Webster Counties until 1pm CDT. Movement is to the east at 50mph.

More damage reports are coming in. There is a report of a sparking downed power line on East Florida Street in Evansville. Also, reports of rising floodwater in Boonville and behind Sharon Elementary School in Newburgh.

If you have damage to the living space of your home in southwest Indiana, you can call the Red Cross at 812-471-7200, and they will evaluate the damage to see if you qualify for emergency aid.

UPATE, 11:55AM: Damage reports are starting to come in. There is a report of a tree down on a house in the 3900 block of Stringtown Avenue in Evansville.

There are numerous reports of trees down in northern Evansville and parts of Vanderburgh County. There is a report of a tree down behind Harwood School. Reports of numerous trees down on Mt. Pleasant Road. One caller reports golf ball size hail at Rockport, Indiana.

UPDATE, 11:35AM: Severe thunderstorm warnings have now been issued in Spencer County, Indiana and Daviess County, KY.

Ham radio operators are reporting many trees down in Vanderburgh County. Diamond Avenue is flooded. There is flooding on St. Joseph Avenue and Orchard Road.

UPDATE, 11:20AM: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Warrick County until 12pm CDT.

UPDATE, 11:05AM: A Storm Team spotter reports nickel size hail and 60mph winds at Wadesville.

UPDATE, 11AM: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Vanderburgh County until 11:45 AM CDT.

Get into a reinforced shelter until the storms pass. These storms have produced two inch hail in Illinois.

UPDATE, 10:50AM WED: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for White County, Illinois, and Posey County, Indiana until 11:30am CDT.

EARLIER: The conditions that spawned severe storms that hit the Tri-state Tuesday evening are still present Wednesday. As of 10am CDT, a line of storms is moving across southern Illinois. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wayne County, IL until 10:45 am CDT.

At 959 am CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm seven miles northwest of Dahlgren, Illinois or about eight miles southeast of Mt. Vernon, IL, moving east at 50 mph. Locations impacted include Belle Prairie City and Keenes. Large hail and damaging winds are expected with this storm. Take cover in a substantial shelter. If you are caught outside, eek shelter from the weather in a strong building. Damaging wind, large hail, very heavy rain and deadly lightning are all possible in severe thunderstorms. Stay inside away from windows until the storm has passed.