Severe Weather Tuesday, Complete Coverage

UPDATE, 7AM WED: Here are some storm totals that indicate the power of the system that roared through the Tri-state Tuesday evening. There was a 102 mph wind gust reported by a weather spotter at Yankeetown, a 47 mph gust in Newburgh. Rainfall totals include:

Santa Claus 3.7"

Lincoln City 3.45"

Boonville 3.25"

Petersburg 1.52"

Mt. Vernon 1.25"

Despite the storms, graduation ceremonies were held for all five EVSC high schools, although not completely as planned. Reitz and Central High Schools had scheduled outdoor ceremonies, which had to be moved indoors because of the storms.

Chandler was one of the hardest hit areas. Newswatch's Chad Sewich and Ben Jackey were on Gardner Road Tuesday evening where numerous trees and power lines were down, and some homes had roof damage.

The National Weather Service did not indicate any tornadoes in the area, but Kevin Taber isn't convinced. "I don't see how the way the debris was moving around, that it could not have been a tornado." There were no injuries reported in Chandler from the storms.

UPDATE, 10:15PM: Flood warnings have been issued for Warrick and Spencer Counties, to expire at 12:30 a.m.

UPDATE, 10:07PM: Vectren now reports that the 10,000 power outages included Gibson County. But Chase Kelley of Vectren says that most of their customers in Posey, Gibson and Spencer Counties are back on line now.

Evansville's southeast side near Lincoln Avenue experienced some damage including downed power lines and tree limbs.

UPDATE, 10:00PM: Most of the severe threat has ended for the Tri-State. More scattered thunderstorms will continue during the overnight hours. Some heavy rainfall and flooding is still possible.

UPDATE, 9:19PM: Splashin' Safari at Holiday World will be closed Wednesday due to flooding. The actual park will open as scheduled.

UPDATE, 7:48PM: Vectren reports that there are now 10,000 homes without power in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

UPDATE, 7:33PM: Most of the severe thunderstorm warnings have expired in our viewing area except for Perry County in Indiana. That warning will expire at 8:00 pm CDT.

UPDATE, 7:14PM: There is a tree down with power unit involved at the 600 block of Wabash Avenue in Evansville. The storms are moving east at 55 mph.

UPDATE, 7:13PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hancock County.

UPDATE, 7:00PM: Highway 261 in the Gardner Road area of Chandler, trees are down blocking the road.

UPDATE, 6:49PM: Vectren reports 3000 homes are without power widespread throughout the city of Evansville.

UPDATE, 6:47PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Daviess and Perry Counties.

UPDATE, 6:40PM: The traffic signal at Covert and Kentucky Avenues is out. Also at Governor and Washington.

UPDATE, 6:32PM: Fort Branch reporting trees down. Evansville Storm Team Spotter reports 40-45 mph winds, quarter-sized hail and constant lightning

UPDATE, 6:31PM: There is a flash flood warning for White County, Illinois.

UPDATE, 6:27PM: A Storm Team Spotter reports, in the North Park area, trees are bending in half, constant lightning, torrential rain and possible flooding. Momentary loss of electricity. No hail has been reported at this time.

UPDATE, 6:25PM: Northern Vanderburgh County, McCutchanville, is receiving the brunt of the storm at this time. There are several unconfirmed reports of funnel clouds.

UPDATE, 6:15PM: We have unconfirmed reports of funnel clouds in the New Harmony, Old State Road area.

UPDATE, 6:06PM: A flash flood warning is in effect for Warrick, Spencer, Knox, Daviess and Martin Counties.

UPDATE, 5:47PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for White and Gallatin Counties in Illinois and Posey County in Indiana. There are unconfirmed reports of a funnel cloud in Norris City, Illinois. This storm is moving east-northeast at 32-35 mph, this will put the storm in or near Posey County, Indiana at approximately 6:36 p.m.

UPDATE, 5:45PM: The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Wayne County. Severe thunderstorms that have produced tornados are moving into the edge of White and Gallatin Counties.

UPDATE, 5:09PM: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Wayne County, Illinois, expiring at 5:45 p.m. This storm is moving east at 40 mph.

UPDATE, 3:40PM: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Clay County, Illinois until 4:15 PM CDT. Movement is to the northeast at 30mph.

UPDATE, 3:15PM: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9pm CDT for most of the Tri-state.

The Weather Service says daytime heating and wind shear could cause severe thunderstorms to form Tuesday afternoon and evening. The storms could spawn tornadoes and contain hail and lightning.

UPDATE, 12PM TUE: Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says it's very possible that storms will re-develop Tuesday afternoon. Byron says the National Weather Service expects to issue severe thunderstorm or tornado watches for the Tri-state later Tuesday.

The image at left was sent by Angie Smith of quarter size hail she found near Santa Claus in Spencer County on Monday.

EARLIER: A stationary weather front centered over the Tri-state is going to make outside work and school graduations a guessing game Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says there's a fifty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Byron says conditions are right for storms to appear at any time, but we'll see the greatest chance late Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

The National Weather Service says there's a seventy percent chance of storms re-developing overnight Tuesday, with Wednesday looking much the same as Tuesday.

A line of storms moved through northern parts of the Tri-state early Tuesday morning. There are no reports of injuries or serious damage.

Tune to Newswatch Tuesday for complete coverage, and come back to this site for updates as they happen.