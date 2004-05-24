Streets Of Speed: Marywood Drive In Newburgh

Reporter: Rhanda Stewart

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

Are you fed up with speeding cars and trucks in your neighborhood? We heard from the residents of Marywood Drive in Newburgh. The speed limit is 30 on Marywood, but you won't find many drivers abiding by it.

Resident Tana Skaggs says, "As soon as school lets out, or around 5:00 p.m., it's insane. it's just a super-speedway through here. Of course we are all drinking our drink, talking on a cell phone and going too fast down through here. Between that and going too fast, and a ball goes out in front of you, are you going to stop? I don't think so."

Tana's eleven-year-old Evan has had a bike for two years. He says, "I've only rode it six times." And his mom says, "It's a shame, because he's a kid."

Tana and Evan say they've done what they can to stop speeders. "I usually give them one of these, some sort of gesture that says slow down. A lot of times I get some pretty rude gestures that says we don't care."

Evan adds, "They flipped me off."

And Rhanda gets her own gesture. "That guy stuck his tongue out at me. That wasn't nice."

Tana and Evan are serious about the speeders. They know first-hand what can happen. They were hit pulling into their drive. " As we came here, he was up next to the mail box, he t-boned us. I would like to see the speed limit 25 down through here."

Tana says Monday, the speeders haven't been as bad. " If we could just make 'Rhanda cut-outs' and put them in people's yards with radar guns, maybe we'll get them all over town."

Rhanda laughs, "Yeah, they might throw tomatoes at them, I don't know about that."

Tana's neighbor says, "You know my husband - should I say this? He put stuff on the road to slow them down." Rhanda asks, "What did he put on the road?" "Wood or something."

The percentage over the posted speed limit is what counts. Seven mph over 20 mph, that's a big percentage, or seven over 30. It's not same as seven over 65. Rhanda catches a speeder doing 53 mph and asks, "Is that typically what you see?" The neighbor says, "Sure, every now and then you'll see them reach 50-53 within an 1/8 of a mile, quarter of mile."

Tana's neighbors can back her up. They agree, usually there are more speeders.When we caught up with her husband, he didn't know anything about wood in the road, but he knows about the speeders.If you're concerned about speeders on your street, please e-mail Rhanda by clicking on her name at the top of the story. She'd love to hear your story.