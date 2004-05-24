Severe Weather Monday

UPDATE, 6:30PM: There are reports of golf ball size hail near Cynthiana in Posey County from this storm. A Storm Team spotter reports dime size hail in Posey County.
UPDATE, 5:55PM: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties until 6:30 PM CDT. Movement of the storm is northeast at 15 mph.
UPDATE, 5:50PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Spencer and Perry Counties in Indiana, and Hancock County in Kentucky until 6:15pm CDT. Movement of the storm is northeast at 15mph.
EARLIER: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstom warning until 5:45pm CDT Monday afternoon for White County, Illinois and Posey County, Indiana.
A line of thunderstorms that formed over southern Illinois is moving into that area. Storm Team meterologist Jeff Lyons says the storms will reach Evansville just after 5:30pm.
Tune to Newswatch for complete Storm Team coverage, and come back to this site for any updates.
Why not have severe weather and breaking news information delivered right to your desktop? It's FREE, and if you sign up now for 14 FYI, you could win a trip for two to New York City! Click here for details.
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher was arrested at Sharon Elementary on Friday.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher was arrested at Sharon Elementary on Friday.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs (25-4) will face the Culver Academies Eagles (22-6) for the 3-A State Championship on Saturday.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs (25-4) will face the Culver Academies Eagles (22-6) for the 3-A State Championship on Saturday.More >>
With only one quarter remaining, the Rangers trail Oak Hill, 34-39.More >>
With only one quarter remaining, the Rangers trail Oak Hill, 34-39.More >>
Bosse and Forest Park try to etch their names in the state history books as they compete for IHSAA State Championships on Saturday.More >>
Bosse and Forest Park try to etch their names in the state history books as they compete for IHSAA State Championships on Saturday.More >>
Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of inmate after being found unresponsive in the shower of his cell.More >>
Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of inmate after being found unresponsive in the shower of his cell.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Witnesses to the accident in Mt. Pleasant say they've never experienced anything like this...More >>
Witnesses to the accident in Mt. Pleasant say they've never experienced anything like this...More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>