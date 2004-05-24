Severe Weather Monday

UPDATE, 6:30PM: There are reports of golf ball size hail near Cynthiana in Posey County from this storm. A Storm Team spotter reports dime size hail in Posey County.

UPDATE, 5:55PM: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties until 6:30 PM CDT. Movement of the storm is northeast at 15 mph.

UPDATE, 5:50PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Spencer and Perry Counties in Indiana, and Hancock County in Kentucky until 6:15pm CDT. Movement of the storm is northeast at 15mph.

EARLIER: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstom warning until 5:45pm CDT Monday afternoon for White County, Illinois and Posey County, Indiana.

A line of thunderstorms that formed over southern Illinois is moving into that area. Storm Team meterologist Jeff Lyons says the storms will reach Evansville just after 5:30pm.

