Tanning Concerns

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Brad Maglinger

Robin Lawrence-Broesch didn't picture herself inside a classroom as an adult, but what she did in her younger years that brought her back here. After countless hours in the sun as a child and then in tanning beds as a young adult, she ended up with some terrible news from her dermatologist. "She told me that I had malignant melanoma," says Robin.

In the past two years, she's had 17 moles biopsied, with 15 turning out to be abnormal or cancerous, all making for a different kind of tan line, stitches for biopsies, that will hopefully serve as a warning to these students.

"These are the years that these kids need to be aware of what damage they're doing to their skin," says Robin. "The first 18-years of their life are the most important. Once the damage is done, it's done and they can't go back and redo it over."

Still, one study shows 40 percent of teen girls have used an indoor tanning facility at least once and by the time they're 19, they've gone three or more times.

"Everybody else is doing it or I just want to do it for the prom, or whatever excuse, parents should not allow their children to go to tanning beds, period," says dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Moore.

"They can die from a tan." Robin says it is just that simple.

The Evansville Cancer Center and area dermatologists are offering free full body skin cancer screenings Thursday (5/6) at the Evansville Cancer Center and next Tuesday (5/11) at Washington Square Mall next to Deb clothing store.