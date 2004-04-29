About "Streets of Speed"

Are speeding cars a problem on your street?
Send an "S.O.S." (Streets of Speed) message to Newswatch's Rhanda Stewart. She'll bring her "Speed Zapper" to your neighborhood, and catch the speeders in the act! Email us your name, address, phone number and your "Street of Speed", then watch for Rhanda's special reports!
Then after we've investigated the problem on a particular street, come back to this site and see what we found out!
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
