Links to NASCAR Driving Schools

Bosse High School is gearing up for its 3A State Championship game on Saturday. The Bulldogs play Culver Academy, in their second trip to state, in three years. This senior class made it a goal to get back to state, since they lost there, two years ago. Now, they have made it, and along the way, they have brought together a fan base, and a community, that has rallied around them. "They're re-uniting people from all races, all ages," said head coach Shane Burkha...