Weight Loss Machine Offers Scientific Answers

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Brad Maglinger

Like many of us, Pat Mayes works hard to maintain her weight. Although, she admits, it's not easy. Through the years, Pat has tried nearly every fad diet on the market, but the challenges never change.

"The temptation of fast food, not having enough time, it's a combination of those factors, it makes it challenging," says Mayes.

But this year, Pat may have found a new way to help her lose weight and it's as easy breathing into a machine. Recently approved by the FDA, the device measures your resting metabolic rate. In other words, it tells you how many calories you burn while doing nothing. Knowing that number can tell you everything from how much you can eat every day to how much you need to work out.

"More than two thirds of us are overweight or obese, so by not knowing that number, we may be fooling ourselves about how many calories we need," explains Dr. Shirley Kindrick.

To find out how may you do need, the machine analyzes your breath. It measures how much oxygen your body is using and how many calories you need to maintain your weight. For instance, Pat found out in an average day, she can take in about 1,400 calories. If she wants to lose weight, it's simple. Cut down on the calories and increase her exercise.

"You know at the end of each day am I over my allotment, am I under? Meaning, I'm on my way to losing weight, every time we have a 3,500 calories deficit, we lose a pound of fat," says Dr. Kindrick.

For Pat, it means immediate feedback. Instead of focusing on the numbers on the scale, she focuses on the number 1,400, which is a daily reminder of what she needs to do to reach her ideal weight.

The resting metabolic machines are now being used in many health care facilities.

For more information, log onto: http://www.careconnection.osu.edu/hospitalsandservices/press/?ID=1542&i=0&SIDS