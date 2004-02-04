Winter Weather Thursday

Update, 11am Thur: The snow, sleet and freezing rain mixture is switching over to just rain over western Kentucky and the Evansville area.

Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says temperatures have risen three degrees since 8am. Byron says we could see 1-2 inches of rain by Friday morning.

The additional rain has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for most of the Tri-state for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Update, 6am Thur: I-164 is becoming slick and hazardous around Evansville. There are numerous reports of slide offs.

Update, 5:30am Thur: A heavy, wet snow began falling in Evansville about 4:30. Main roads are still clear, but side streets are becoming snow covered and slippery.

Reports from Madisonville indicate an inch of snow. Many schools in western Kentucky are now closed.

Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says with this rapidly changing system, we are now looking at 1-2 inches of snow followed by the possibility of freezing rain.

Update, 5am Thur: Conditions are changing, especially in western Kentucky. Tune to Newswatch Sunrise for complete coverage, and come back to this site for updates.

Update, 3am Thur: It looks like most of the Tri-state is going to miss severe weather from this system. However, we could still see some freezing rain as the morning goes on.

Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says temperatures are staying warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. He says some parts of Illinois in the 14 WFIE viewing area could get an accumulation of ice and snow, but most of the Tri-state will miss the worst of the weather.

The winter weather advisory continues for most of us, while a winter storm warning has been issued for Wayne County, Illinois until 12pm CST Thursday.

Update, 7pm Wed: Meteorologist Jeff Lyons says there will not be a major accumulation in the Tri-state, but there will be enough snow/ice to make roads hazardous. Freezing rain/snow is expected to begin between 2am and 6am Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, the snow/freezing rain should turn into rain as temperatures rise.

Update, 3pm Wed: The National Weather Service has downgraded the winter storm watch to a winter weather advisory.

Storm Team meteorologist Jeff Lyons says that doesn't mean we're out of the woods however. Jeff says we should see a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain beginning between 2am and 6am Thursday morning. That should change over to all rain during the day Thursday.

Jeff says the low pressure system headed for the Tri-state is changing course slightly to prompt the Weather Service to downgrade the watch to an advisory.

The messy mixture of winter weather could make driving conditions hazardous overnight. Tune to Newswatch at 5,6 and 10 for complete coverage, and come back to this site for updates.

Earlier: It's going to be an interesting Thursday for the Tri-state.

The National Weather Service says there's a chance of significant ice and snow accumulation from a storm system making its way across Oklahoma and Kansas Wednesday.

Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says the system is prompting winter storm warnings in those areas Wednesday. Byron says we can look for snow, ice and sleet to start in this area late Wednesday night and continue into the early hours Thursday.

Byron says the winter weather event will start as snow, with a good possibility of sleet and freezing rain. We could see up to an inch of the messy combination before the system moves on.