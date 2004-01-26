Are We in for Another Round of Bad Weather?

Update, Monday, 7:30 pm: It's pretty foggy out there still, with visibility at a quarter of a mile or less. The fog is caused by warmer temperatures over cold ground surfaces. It will probably stick around for Tuesday too, so make sure you include that in your commute times, to allow for safe driving without being late for work.

The high for Evansville on Monday was 36, and leading into Tuesday, it doesn't get better. Highs will be in the upper 20's with a Winter Weather Advisory.

The slushy wet pavement and puddles outside will refreeze overnight, with an added layer of snow. One to two inches of accumulation are possible, starting between 3:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., with the heaviest accumulation in the north and eastern portions of the tri-state. Expect a high of 25 Monday night.

Previously: The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for most of the Tri-state until 3pm CST Monday.

Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says we should see another round of rain overnight Monday, changing to snow by Tuesday morning. Byron says we could see 1-2" inches of snow from this next system.

Main roads across the Tri-state have been cleared, and Monday's 40 degree temperatures should melt most of the ice. However, the low Monday night will be around 25 degrees and re-freezing could happen.

