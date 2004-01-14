Peel Away Wrinkles

Reporter: Shannon Samson

Jenny Fuhrman says she feels like her 46-years are starting to catch up with her. A series of glycolic acid peels may be just what she needs.

After cleansing the face and protecting sensitive areas, skin care coordinator Lisa O'Reilly starts painting Jenny's face with a fruit acid solution. Since this is Jenny's third treatment, she's worked her way up to a stronger concentration.

"It burns just a little, not anything severe, an itchiness is what it gives you," says Fuhrman.

Every thirty seconds, Jenny is asked to rate the intensity of the burning sensation on a scale from one to ten. The goal is to keep the acid on her face for up to five minutes.

When the burning gets to severe, the acid is neutralized with a spray.

"Some people feel like that is the worst part because it is a direct spray all over the treated area, upper lip, nose and it's just a little alarming to have that spray coming at you," explains O'Reilly. "But it takes the stinging and the burning away almost instantly when it does that."

And here's the best part, a cold compress that marks the ends of the treatment. Jenny can expect her face to look smoother and those dark patches of skin to lighten up.

"Overexpectations is that they would be gone, that your skin would be flawless afterwards," says O'Reilly. "We never promote it as a cure-all for everything. We're not touching you with a magic wand. It's just a way of smoothing out some of those imperfections and making it look a little less unsightly."

Any blisters or redness can usually be covered up with makeup right after the procedure. Jenny should be healed in a day and ready for her next peel in two weeks.