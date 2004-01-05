Winter Weather This Week

If you step outside Monday afternoon, you're going to feel much colder than last week.

Warmer, wet wether over the weekend is gone for now, as a strong cold front passes through the Tri-state.

Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says temperatures will drop down to 16 degrees above zero Monday night, and even colder on Tuesday night, down to 12 degrees above zero. Breezy conditions will make it feel much colder.

Last weekend's rain has prompted flood warnings for counties along the White and Wabash Rivers in southwest Indiana, as well as Perry County in Indiana, and Hancock, Webster and McLean Counties in Kentucky.