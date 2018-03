Reface Your Existing Cabinets

Before After Before After

We remove your old doors and drawer fronts, cover all exposed cabinet framework and sides with 1/8" oak or veneer, and install new oak doors, drawer fronts, and trim. All our doors, drawer fronts, trim, and veneers are handcrafted and finished by locally owned Fehrenbacher Cabinets. We remove all constructions materials, vacuum inside the cabinets and drawers, and sweep your floor. When we leave, your new kitchen is ready for you to enjoy!