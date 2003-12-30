Custom Design for your Kitchen

Cabinet Remodelers Inc. provide complete design service that will give you the most efficient layout, increase your workspace, and expand storage areas. From Oak to Maple to Cherry to Hickory, Medallion® woods give your kitchen just the right amount of warmth. Multiply those choices by the number of styles, stain colors, moldings, specialty cabinets, and accents and you can see your choices are almost limitless! No other cabinets give you so much quality at such an affordable price.

Solid wood doors, face frames, and moldings, like the fine furniture, allow the inherent beauty of natural wood to shine through.

1/2" box construction exceeds the quality and durability of brands that use 3/8" construction.

3/4" adjustable shelves with .5mm drilled shelf holes spaced 1" apart offer greater adjustability than most other brands.

Designer interiors, in a light maple grain, are attractive and easy to clean, eliminationg the need for shelf paper. Designer Gold features attractive all-wood, varnished maple interiors.

Catalyzed conversion varnish is a luxurious, furniture-quality finish that's impervious to most household agents and won't soften or chip like lacquer finish.

Sturdy I-beam construction with 1/2" material is dadoed and glued on all three sides, then pin-nailed for a strong, square cabinet.

1/4" captured drawer bottoms are dadoed into the drawer sides, not just tacked to the underside.

Long-lasting 3/4" solid maple dovetail drawers are standard on all Designer Gold and Designer cabinetry.