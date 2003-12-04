Click here to find out how you can help!

Update, Friday, Dec. 12th: If you couldn't make a donation during the telethon, you can still drop off your monetary contributions at any Fifth Third, Integra or Old National Bank branch or any G.D. Ritzy’s location through December 19.

You may also mail donations to:

"Operation Christmas on the Homefront"

P.O. Box 15781

Evansville, Indiana 47716.

14 WFIE is assisting in the fundraising efforts. We're hosting a live telethon on Friday, December 12th from 6:30-7:00pm CST, from Eastland Mall in Evansville and Buehler's Buy-Low in Jasper. Families of the deployed soldiers will be answering the phones and taking your donations.

Update, Wed. Dec. 10 : Evansville Online has agreed to help the families of deployed military personnel this Christmas.

Evansville Online will live stream the Operation Christmas on the Homefront telethon. Families of the deployed soldiers will be able to send live, real-time greetings to their loved ones serving around the world. The public is encouraged to bring signs and be ready to show their support as well.

Streaming video of the telethon will also be available starting Friday evening on 14wfie.com.

Earlier: Tri-State Reservists and National Guard members have been deployed to the Middle East. This call-up of troops is the second largest call-up since Vietnam. Many of these men and women will be away from home during the holidays, creating a difficult Christmas for the families of these brave soldiers.

Compared to the pay of their civilian jobs, soldiers deployed to the Middle East have experienced a loss in income. But their family expenses continue. As a result, some of these families are facing financial hardships.

The Vietnam Airborne Ranger Veterans of the Indiana National Guard, along with 14 WFIE and their partners, are sponsoring “Operation Christmas on the Homefront” in support of soldiers and their families.

“Operation Christmas on the Homefront” is also supported by local State Farm Insurance Agents who have arranged for their offices to operate as drop-off points for the collection of NEW toys.

Monetary contributions can be made at any Fifth Third, Integra or Old National Bank branch or any G.D. Ritzy’s location through December 17.

Donations by checks made be mailed in advance. Make them payable to: Operation Christmas Homefront, P.O. Box 15781, Evansville, IN 47716. Donations are tax deductible.

The gifts of support will be distributed to the military families in time for Christmas.