What Happened to the Warm Weather?

Tri-staters woke up Monday morning to temperatures 30 degrees colder than yesterday, but warmer days are coming.

Newswatch meteorologist Byron Douglas says the cold front that moved through the area Sunday dumped up to an inch and a half of rain before ushering in the cold temperatures behind it Sunday night.

Things are going to get better, however. Byron says we can expect temperatures in the low 50's for Thanksgiving, with a chance for scattered showers.