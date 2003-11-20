Tips To Stop Smoking Include New Products

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

The Great American Smokeout gave about a dozen people incentive to go to St. Mary's Smoking Cessation Symposium Thursday.

The speakers told the group there's no quick way to break a nicotine addiction, but the good news is there are more products than ever that can help.

Pharmacist Bob Gold says, "That's the key to replace the nicotine. There's Zyban. There's nicotine replacement, and to experiment with different things. Put money and time and effort into it, and if you do that, you can succeed."

And if you are trying to get through the end of the day without a cigarette, it's recommended you spend as much time as possible in places where smoking is prohibited.

Drink lots of water and fruit juices, but avoid beverages like alcohol and coffee, that are associated with smoking.

And eat several small meals, this will help maintain your blood sugar levels, and curbs your urge to smoke.