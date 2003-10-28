Dr. Eric Chumbley

Eric Chumbley
Madisonville Trover Clinic
200 Clinic Dr.
Madisonville, KY
(270) 825-6629
Specialty: Sports Medicine Family Practice
Residency: Scott Air Force Base/St. Elizabeth's Hospital - Family Practice Scott Air Force Base/Belleville, IL - Family Practice
Fellowship: Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences/Bethesda, MD - Primary Care Sports
Medicine School & Degree: University of Kentucky College of Medicine - M.D.
Certification: American Board of Family Practice with added qualification, Primary Care Sports Medicine
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.