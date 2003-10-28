Dr. Eric Chumbley - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Dr. Eric Chumbley

Eric Chumbley
Madisonville Trover Clinic
200 Clinic Dr.
Madisonville, KY
(270) 825-6629

Specialty: Sports Medicine Family Practice

Residency: Scott Air Force Base/St. Elizabeth's Hospital - Family Practice Scott Air Force Base/Belleville, IL - Family Practice

Fellowship: Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences/Bethesda, MD - Primary Care Sports

Medicine School & Degree: University of Kentucky College of Medicine - M.D.

Certification: American Board of Family Practice with added qualification, Primary Care Sports Medicine

