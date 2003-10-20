Ghostcam...The Eyewitness Accounts

(Editor's note: On Ghostcam2, Brenda Ricker's office is just off the screen at upper left. The conference room where she saw the full figure apparition is the doorway at the far end of the hall on the right. The entrance to the elevator is at the bottom right of the image.)

She doesn't remember the exact date, but WNIN TV9 traffic manager Brenda Ricker is quite clear about the circumstances leading up to her close encounter with a ghost in the Carpenter Home in the fall of 2002.

"It was a little after 5pm and everyone was pretty much gone from the building. I stepped out of my office and noticed there was a pretty sunset. I walked across the hall to the conference room to look out the window.

As I walked in the room, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a woman in a long blue dress sitting in one of the chairs in front of the fireplace. She was only there for an instant, then she was gone."

Brenda says she felt like she had surprised the ghost, rather than the other way around. "She had brown hair, with some gold highlights around her. She was looking at me. I turned my head and she was gone. I wasn't really scared. I had been told about the documented haunting activity in the Carpenter Home, so I fugured sooner or later, I would see something."

Brenda says her impression was that while the full figure apparition was quite clear, it did not seem to be completely solid. "The blue dress was kind of wispy, sort of translucent."

Brenda says she has not seen anyone, or any old photos that look like the woman she saw in the second floor conference room a year ago. The Carpenter Home was the personal residence of Evansville businessman Willard Carpenter. It's known that Willard and his daughter had somewhat strained relations before his death.

She says she has often felt a presence in different parts of the Carpenter Home. "The thing that's funny to me is that there's no negative presence, no negative energy or feeling. From what I hear, Willard and his daughter had lots of fights here, but I have never felt threatened, or felt a negative presence in this house."

WNIN custodian Randall Tuck knows what he saw, but he's not sure he believes it.

About four years ago, around ten in the morning, Randall was cleaning in the basement area when the door opened on the nearby elevator, despite the fact no one had pushed any buttons. "I saw a white dress standing in the elevator, no head, no hands, just the dress. I turned my head and it disappeared."

Randall says the elevator door then closed. He went over and summoned the elevator again, but when it returned, the elevator was empty. "I am absolutely certain of what I saw, but I don't believe in ghosts."

Unlike Brenda Ricker's sighting, Randall says the dress appeared to be made for a much larger woman. He says it was a lacy white dress that appeared to be from the 1800's.

There are numerous other accounts of employees or volunteers seeing shadows or feeling a presence in the elevator at WNIN. Another famous incident witnessed by a number of employees involved hearing a baby cry while they were gathered in the first floor conference room. There was no infant in the building at the time.