What are Orbs?

Circles of light, some small, some large, some visible, and some seen only on film.They float in the air, move around and sometimes follow unsuspecting humans around the room.

But are they evidence of ghosts?

Well, it depends on who you talk to. As mentioned elsewhere in this section , some ghost researchers believe the orbs are spirits of the dead. They often show up in areas of high magnetic energy activity, also known as "haunting phenomena".

The MESA Project desribes them this way:

"Floating globes, or orbs of light, also known as “ghost lights,” have been recorded on 35mm, Polaroid, Kodak infrared, and black and white Tri-X film (Radin & Roll, 1994; Roll, Moody, & Radin, 1996; Roll & Nichols, 1999, 2000); also see Internet web sites http://www.prairieghosts.com or http://www.ghostweb.com. Both professional and amateur photographers and investigators, at some sites, have also recorded other anomalous images."

On the night of the Carpenter Home paranormal investigation, orbs showed up on photographs taken of the front of the old mansion and surrounding one researcher on the front lawn.

Researcher William Miller says after taking thousands of orb photos, he's heard all the guesses from people on how the orbs might show up in the pictures. He says everything from dust in the air, to dirt on the camera lens, to water vapor or dew have all been put forth as possible explanations.

During the Carpenter Home investigation, The outside air temperature on November 30, 2002 was recorded at 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Miller says conditions were dry outside the mansion when the photos were taken, and that he carefully cleans his camera lenses at the start of each investigation.

Researcher Hugh Wittenbraker says he has seen orbs float over a person's head, move in straight lines and sometimes appear to follow someone around the room.

So, what do you believe? At least two people in recent years have reported seeing more than just orbs floating in and around the second flloor hallway of the Carpenter Home. Learn their stories in the coming weeks!