What is ThermaLift?

The ThermaLift Procedure

The ThermaLift procedure reduces the signs of aging skin, giving you a more youthful appearance. Also called ThermaCool, and Radiothermoplasty, the ThermaLift procedure is performed by Dr. James Buckmaster with a technology cleared by the US FDA for the treatment of wrinkles around the eyes.

What is the ThermaLift Procedure?

ThermaLift - Frequently Asked Questions

Do you have questions or concerns about the ThermaLift procedure? Below are some of the most commonly asked questions, and the answers you're looking for.

What is the ThermaLift procedure?

The ThermaLift procedure is an advanced way of tightening skin that requires only the touch of a sophisticated treatment tip to the skin. It is performed with an advanced radiofrequency device and requires no recovery time. The top layers of your skin are protected with a cooling spray while radiofrequency energy heats the collagen in the lower layers. This heating action causes deep structures of your skin to tighten immediately. Over time, new collagen grows to further tighten your skin and produce a more youthful appearance.

Is it safe?

The ThermaLift procedure is very safe. Although it is possible that skin damage can occur, this advanced treatment has been studied carefully in hundreds of patients with minimal reports of lasting adverse events.

How long does it take?

The ThermaLift procedure can take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour, depending on the size of the area you are having treated. Additional time may be required for skin preparation prior to the procedure.

When will I see results?

In most patients, results appear gradually in 2 to 6 months, although some patients see an earlier response.

How long will the effects of the ThermaLift procedure last?

Recently published studies show that improvements continue for at least 6 months after a single treatment session. Other studies show that thermal collagen changes can last several years depending on the rate of the aging process.

How many treatments will I need?

A single treatment has produced good results in a significant number of patients, however, Dr. Buckmaster will assess the number and frequency of treatments required to achieve optimal results for your skin.

How long before I can return to my normal activities?

Many people return to their regular activities immediately following the ThermaLift procedure. Some people experience mild redness (like a sunburn), but it usually disappears quickly. There is no special care needed after treatment, but sun screen is recommended as a part of good skin care.

What does the procedure feel like?

With each touch of the ThermaLift treatment tip, you will experience a brief intense heating sensation as the collagen in the deep layers of your skin is tightened. To protect your skin and make the treatment more comfortable, a cooling spray is delivered before, during and after each application of the treatment tip. Additionally, as part of pre treatment, an anesthetic cream is usually applied to further enhance your comfort.

To Find out More...

Still Need More?

