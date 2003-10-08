Laser Skin Treatment

With a beam of light, Dr. Buckmaster can deliver a prescribed dose of energy that targets problem skin areas and provides quick and relatively painless results in as little as one to two treatments.

The Problem Areas

Laser Skin Treatment is a uniquely versatile procedure that can be adapted to treat a variety of skin conditions including:

Spider Veins

Advanced laser technology offers an effective treatment for facial and spider veins of the legs. Laser treatment can target specific veins and with a dose of light, the laser selectively coagulates the veins while leaving the surrounding area unaffected.

Laser Treatment is a highly effective procedure for eliminating unwanted blemishes and age spots. This non-invasive procedure, can provide you with younger looking, healthier skin.

In as little as three to four treatments with a gentle beam of light, Dr. Buckmaster can remove unwanted hair from the legs, arms, back, shoulders, underarms, upper lip, and bikini area, leaving you looking younger and feeling more confident about your appearance.

To Find out More...

