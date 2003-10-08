Laser Skin Treatment - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Laser Skin Treatment

Laser Skin Treatment
With a beam of light, Dr. Buckmaster can deliver a prescribed dose of energy that targets problem skin areas and provides quick and relatively painless results in as little as one to two treatments.

The Problem Areas
Laser Skin Treatment is a uniquely versatile procedure that can be adapted to treat a variety of skin conditions including:

  • Spider Veins
    Advanced laser technology offers an effective treatment for facial and spider veins of the legs. Laser treatment can target specific veins and with a dose of light, the laser selectively coagulates the veins while leaving the surrounding area unaffected.
  • Blemishes
    Laser Treatment is a highly effective procedure for eliminating unwanted blemishes and age spots. This non-invasive procedure, can provide you with younger looking, healthier skin.
  • Unwanted Hair
    In as little as three to four treatments with a gentle beam of light, Dr. Buckmaster can remove unwanted hair from the legs, arms, back, shoulders, underarms, upper lip, and bikini area, leaving you looking younger and feeling more confident about your appearance.

To Find out More...
Use the links to your left under Laser Skin Treatment to find out answers to common questions, view patient slides, and read testimonials from actual patients.

Still Need More?
If you would like more information on the Laser Skin Treatment options available at Corpus Christi Clinic, please use our information request form , or feel free to call us toll-free at 1-866-873-1527 to set-up a consultation.

Powered by Frankly