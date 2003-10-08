The Corpus Christi Clinic

Corpus Christi Clinic

Corpus Christi Clinic of Henderson, Kentucky was established by Dr. James Buckmaster who brings 15 years of medical and skin care experience to the Henderson, Kentucky - Evansville, Indiana area.

Corpus Christi Clinic

724 Barret Boulevard

Henderson, Kentucky 42420

1-270-831-2004

1-866-873-1527 (toll free)

Hours

Monday through Friday 8:00am -6:00pm

Dr. James Buckmaster

Dr. James Buckmaster, owner of Corpus Christi Clinic is a 1984 Graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. Dr. Buckmaster completed his Family Practice Residency at Toledo Hospital in 1987, and became Board Certified in Family Practice in 1987. Since then, Dr. Buckmaster has operated his family practice in Henderson, Kentucky, and is a member in good standing with the Indiana Board of Medicine and the Kentucky Board of Medicine. Dr. Buckmaster's staff priveledges include the Methodist Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky, and St. Mary's Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Dr. Buckmaster became Laser Certified in November 2002, and Thermage (Thermalift) certified in July 2003. All procedures performed at Corpus Christi Clinic are done by Dr. Buckmaster. Dr. Buckmaster resides in Henderson Kentucky with his wife and 8 children.

Clinical Services

Corpus Christi Clinic provides the Henderson area with the finest clinical services including:

General and preventive medicine for adults

Pediatrics, including well-child care

School physicals

Adolescent medicine

Obstetrics and gynecology

Family planning;

Geriatric medicine

Sports medicine

Dermatology

Office-based surgery, including vasectomy

Mental health care of depression, anxiety and attention deficit disorder

Immunizations and allergy injections

Laboratory blood work is drawn on premises

Radiology services are conveniently located nearby

Laser Skin Treatment and ThermaLift

How to Make an Appointment

For appointments, please call 1-270-831-2004 or toll-free 1-866-873-1527. Please have your insurance information ready. If you need to cancel an appointment, please call us within 24 hours of the appointment so that we may serve other patients' needs more efficiently.

Urgent Care

If an urgent problem arises, please call us to schedule an appointment, if it is a critical situation, go immediately to your local emergency room.

Insurance Information

When arriving for an appointment, please have your insurance card with you. If you have specific questions regarding your coverage, contact your insurance company.

Test Results

At your appointment, we will discuss how to best notify you of test results. Please be sure we have your correct phone number and address so there is no delay in reaching you.

Other Information

Please bring the following to your appointment, if appropriate: