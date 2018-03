Web Producer: Kerry Corum

Next time you get a craving for fast food, but you feel guilty for breaking your diet, listen up!

McDonald's says they've developed a leaner Chicken McNugget that has less fat and fewer calories!

Their new all white-meat McNugget is a leaner six-piece serving with 260 calories, down from 310 calories, and 16 total grams of fat, down from 20.

It's an effort to offer "healthier fare" to their customers.