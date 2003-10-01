Dr. Darin Serletic

Darin R. Serletic, D.P.M.
Dr. Serletic earned his Bachelor of Science degree in December of 1991, and his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine in June of 1993. He was certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery in 2002.
Dr. Serletic's office is located at:
1819 Washington Ave.
Evansville, IN 47714
(812) 477-0200
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
