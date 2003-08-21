Dr. Robert N. Pope - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Dr. Robert N. Pope

Pope, Robert MD
Specialty:
Sleep Disorders, Sleep Medicine
Medical School:
University of South Florida
Certification(s):
American Board of Sleep Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine:
Sub-Specialty in Pulmonary Medicine 
Fellowship:
University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals
Office:
1400 Professional Blvd.
Evansville, IN
Ph#: 812-476-5140

