Amy Lupfer

Amy Lupfer is the Coordinator of Special Education Services at Evansville ARC’s Child Life Center. She graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s in Speech and Hearing Sciences and received her master’s from Western Kentucky University in the area of Early Childhood Special Education. She has experience working in multi-age, inclusive preschool classrooms and early intervention services (including the First Steps Program). Currently, Amy serves as a special education consultant for early childhood professionals and parents.