Debbie Gilham
Debbie Gilham is the Director of Children’s Programs at Evansville ARC. She graduated form the University of Southern Indiana in 1994 with a degree in Early Childhood Development and has been employed in the field in one form or another since 1991. Besides her experiences in administration, she was a classroom teacher for nearly 5 years, which allowed her the opportunity to see all sides of the educational process. Debbie looks forward to serving the community for many more years in the field of Early Childhood Education.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
