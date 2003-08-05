Laurie Seals

Laurie Seals is the Coordinator of Early Childhood Services at Evansville ARC's Child Life Center. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1994 with a degree in Early Childhood Education and Child and Family Studies. She has worked in the field of early childhood since 1990 in both public and private sectors as a teacher, administrator, and a developmental specialist for the First Steps Program. Currently, Laurie serves as a consultant in the field of early childhood education, offering assistance to parents and professionals.