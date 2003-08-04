ARC's Child Life Services

CHILD LIFE SERVICES

Building A Special World For Children

Step into a world-a world of finger painted palaces, storytime royalty, and the smiling faces of children. Step into the Child Life Center at Evansville ARC.

Located near the downtown business community, the child-friendly center and staff has the capacity to serve more than 160 children ages six weeks to six years with and without disabilities. The instructors for our three, four and five year-old children are Indiana-licensed teachers with extensive experience in child development and early childhood education.

Our primary goal at the Child Life Center is to nurture the social, emotional, physical, and intellectual growth of children and foster a strong sense of self-worth. Our dedicated staff will accomplish this mission through high-quality programs reinforced with love, attention, and positive interactions.

The Child Life Center is a licensed facility open Monday through Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. It is closed New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Spring Holiday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and the following day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Child Life Center’s rates are extremely reasonable. We offer full-time care for all children with the cost of care varying according to the child’s age.

The Child Life Center extends Evansville ARC’s long-standing tradition of community service – filling a need for quality day care in an enriching, inclusive environment. Children are admitted without regard to race, religion, sex, special needs, or national origin.

To learn more about the Center and its advantages for you and your child, please call 812-428-5433. A staff member will be happy to meet with you to discuss your child’s unique needs and provide a tour of our home-like center.