About Evansville ARC

Since 1954, Evansville ARC has been an evolving not-for-profit organization providing services to children and adults with disabilities in a variety of programs and locations in Vanderburgh County.

Founded by parents, Evansville ARC continues to be a lifeline for families. The original group of parents would hardly recognize Evansville ARC today as the same organization they struggled to begin over forty-five years ago. Evansville ARC has become a leader in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities. Through its variety of services and programs, a staff of 160 persons works with nearly 1,000 children and adults from age six weeks through ninety years.

Evansville ARC programs include Adult Services, ARC Industries, Child Life Services, Positive Behavior Supports, Successful Transitions (School Work), Community Living Services, Targeted Case Management and Connections For Life. Recently, the agency received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Visit our links to learn more about what Evansville ARC has to offer.

615 W. Virginia

P.O. Box 4089

Evansville, IN 47724-0089

812-428-4500

info@evansvillearc.org