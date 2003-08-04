Evansville ARC's Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Program

Just one drink consumed during pregnancy can cause the child to be born with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS). FAS is a serious societal problem, causing mental, physical and emotional disabilities in thousands of children each year. This is especially heartbreaking because FAS is totally preventable; in fact, it is the #1 preventable cause of mental retardation.

With the help of a grant from the Junior League of Evansville (J.L.E.), Evansville ARC has been able to team with volunteers from J.L.E. and USI nursing students to educate area students and the public on FAS. Over the course of the past year, FAS teams have talked to almost all Evansville area high schools as well as Stanley Hall and Henry Reis.

If you would like more information on FAS or would like a presentation for your group, contact Amy Lupfer at 812-428-5433 or e-mail alupfer@evansvillearc.org.

Some facts about Fetal Alcohol Syndrome:

Babies born with FAS exhibit the following symptoms: