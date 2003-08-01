LST Visit Meant Big Bucks for Evansville

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau says the visit of LST 325 last month generated over $1 million for the city, most of that from out of town visitors.
A release from the Bureau says hotel occupancy averaged around 70% for several hotels during the event dates of July 11-21.
The LST crew collected over $300,000 from tour receipts and souvenir sales from the more than 35,000 who toured the ship.
The visit didn't cost the crew much either. For the most part, their rooms, meals and entertainment were provided by various Evansville businesses and groups.
See below for the full text of the Convention and Visitors Bureau release.
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher was arrested at Sharon Elementary on Friday.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher was arrested at Sharon Elementary on Friday.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs (25-4) will face the Culver Academies Eagles (22-6) for the 3-A State Championship on Saturday.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs (25-4) will face the Culver Academies Eagles (22-6) for the 3-A State Championship on Saturday.More >>
With only one quarter remaining, the Rangers trail Oak Hill, 34-39.More >>
With only one quarter remaining, the Rangers trail Oak Hill, 34-39.More >>
Bosse and Forest Park try to etch their names in the state history books as they compete for IHSAA State Championships on Saturday.More >>
Bosse and Forest Park try to etch their names in the state history books as they compete for IHSAA State Championships on Saturday.More >>
Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of inmate after being found unresponsive in the shower of his cell.More >>
Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of inmate after being found unresponsive in the shower of his cell.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Witnesses to the accident in Mt. Pleasant say they've never experienced anything like this...More >>
Witnesses to the accident in Mt. Pleasant say they've never experienced anything like this...More >>
A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.More >>
A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Burgers made with Wagyu beef are coming to McDonald’s, but you’ll have to visit Australia to try them.More >>
Burgers made with Wagyu beef are coming to McDonald’s, but you’ll have to visit Australia to try them.More >>