LST Visit Meant Big Bucks for Evansville

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau says the visit of LST 325 last month generated over $1 million for the city, most of that from out of town visitors.

A release from the Bureau says hotel occupancy averaged around 70% for several hotels during the event dates of July 11-21.

The LST crew collected over $300,000 from tour receipts and souvenir sales from the more than 35,000 who toured the ship.

The visit didn't cost the crew much either. For the most part, their rooms, meals and entertainment were provided by various Evansville businesses and groups.

See below for the full text of the Convention and Visitors Bureau release.