Asthma & Allergy Links - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Asthma & Allergy Links

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology
611 East Wells Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
1-800-822-ASMA
http://www.aaaai.org

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
1125 15th Street, N.W., Suite 502
Washington, DC 20005
1-800-7-ASTHMA
http://www.aafa.org

Allergy and Asthma Network/Mothers of Asthmatics, Inc.
3554 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 200
Fairfax, VA 22030
1-800-878-4403

Environmental Protection Agency (for more information on air-cleaning devices:)
Public Information Service
401 M Street, S.W.
Washington, DC 20460
1-800-438-4318
http://www.epa.gov

Powered by Frankly