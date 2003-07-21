LST Departs Evansville

Reporter: Jennifer Johnson

Web Producer: Brad Maglinger

Monday's line wasn't as long as some last week, but still plenty of people from the Tri-State and beyond came out. Even with the rain Monday morning, they got their chance to see LST 325. And the ship is still making one last impression on visitors.

"I enjoyed it immensely, it was everything I expected it to be and more," says Sue Bezjian

James Lytle almost didn't get the chance to bring his two nephews to see this part of history. "I'm on vacation this week so I got to come," says Lytle. "I wouldn't have gotten to see it."

But even though the ship is moving on, visitors hope this won't be last time they step on board. Many hope the LST 325 will return to Evansville permanently as a floating museum.

As the LST 325 prepares to move on, the ship's crew is amazed at the overwhelming support of the Tri-State community. LST crew member Sidney Hisel says, "This has just been great. The people have been wonderful... treated us nice. It's wonderful and we're so happy to have them on board and we're so happy to be a part of history that we can share with them."

Newswatch also spoke with the captain of LST 325 who says the visit to Evansville was more than he or any of the crew members could have ever imagined.

As a special gesture to the LST crew, we're gathering farewell messages to pass along to them.

Call our 14 Listens phone center at 433-3400 or 1-800-956-1414 and leave a message for the crew of LST 325. You can also e-mail your message by clicking here.