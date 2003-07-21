LST 325 Farewell Messages From the Tri-State
**********
Thank you for bringing a part of history back to us all. I took my 5 year old son to see the LST, he LOVED IT !! I took a few pictures while I was there and put together this little slideshow.
http://members.evansville.net/larryk/stash/
(requires QuickTime)
--Larry Kellems
**********
I was able to tour the LST 325 with my Dad and my young daughters on Saturday July, 19. It was a wonderful experience. My Dad served on a LST in the Korean war and this trip down memory lane was very special for him. My daughters bravely weathered the 88 degree heat for 2 hours and were entertained by a family group standing with us in line. It was an afternoon I won't soon forget. Thank you to the crew that has taken the time to retrieve the LST 325 and sail it back from Greece and has continued on with the ship as it has traveled the waterways of the United States. I am so glad that my daughters were able to see this piece of history.
Sincerely,
Chris Behme
************
If you would like to send a departing message for the crew of the LST 325, click here to e-mail them. We will post your messages on this page.
