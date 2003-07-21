LST 325 Farewell Messages From the Tri-State

************

Good work, guys! How I wish I could have made the trip with you!

Bob Hansen

LST 1156 (1957-1959)

************

Captain Jornlin and crew:

I just wanted to say thanks for bringing the LST325 to Evansville for a visit.I made a trip from Denver, Colorado to take a tour of the LST with my family, as we heard many stories from our Mom about the shipyard and the LSTs. Also, my Uncle served on an LST and I wanted to pay honor to him. I hope you enjoy the rest of your tour, but I am sure none of the cities will beat Evansville! Thanks again and have a safe journey.

Kandy Steinfurth

************

What a wonderful experience to finally see the LST 325. We drove 3 1/2 hours in the rain & then stood in the rain last Friday (18th) to see her -- it was well worth the wait & even the rain couldn't dampen our excitement! We heard so many nice comments from the people around us. EVERYONE appreciates what you guys did! Thanks for bringing her back from Greece (what a brave bunch you were!) & also many, many thanks for doing the river tour so that so many more can share her. A couple we met while eating lunch couldn't stay long enough to wait the line so hope to come back ..... but, they asked us to thank you for them!

We've heard about bringing an LST back for something like 12 to 15 years from Bruce Voges (my cousin's hubby) & have wanted to see it from the time it was to stop in Boston on the trip from Greece. This was the 3rd try at seeing her -- guess 3rd time is charm, we finally saw her!!

I'm still hoping to see her actually come into a port somewhere. So, I'm still checking to see what the expected arrival time is for Jeffersonville to see if I can drive down for it. If not, I'll have to catch her on another trip so hope you keep her sailing around to various places!

THANK YOU!

Jo (MaryJo) & Steve Watt

Greenwood Indiana

**********

I had the opportunity to bring my 83 year old Father, who is a W.W.II Veteran to tour the LST on Sunday. What a wonderful experience! This was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to share with my Dad. I can't say enough about the crew of the LST. The knowledge of the ship, and the respect they showed towards all the Veteran's (including my Dad) was just wonderful! They seemed truly honored to have the Veterans, and their families come aboard to revisit a part of their lives. Some may not have been pleasant memories, but for my Dad, it was a pleasant memory of a trip on an LST that took him to safety, away from an Island as a young man with his first experience with combat. That experience was not a pleasant one, but the time aboard the LST brought him memories of being safe, and finally being able to sleep after 5 sleepless nights on an unfamiliar island. He slept on the floor, inside the ship, surrounded by the safety of the steel on his way to another station in the service. My Dad served in the Army from 1941-1945 without a furlough. No leave, no family for 4 years. The LST brought a found memory back to him. I would have not been able to share this experience with my Dad without the "Sentimental Journey"of the LST. Thank you to all the crew and all who organized, worked and made this available to us in the Tri-State.

Sincerely,

Jane

**********

My name is Matthew, I am 13 years old and even though I did not get to tour the Landing Ship:Tank I am sure it is very neat and interesting, but I just want to wish you the best on your journey.

sincerely,

Matthew A.

**********

I am glad to know that people still care grealtly for the men and women who helped this great nation during the Second World War. The LST is just one small part of the effort. It is a piece of living history which needs to be preserved for the future generations to see what the greatest generation accomplished in their time of need.

-Josh Bullock, Beaver Dam Kentucky

**********

Thank you for bringing a part of history back to us all. I took my 5 year old son to see the LST, he LOVED IT !! I took a few pictures while I was there and put together this little slideshow.

http://members.evansville.net/larryk/stash/

(requires QuickTime)

--Larry Kellems

**********

I was able to tour the LST 325 with my Dad and my young daughters on Saturday July, 19. It was a wonderful experience. My Dad served on a LST in the Korean war and this trip down memory lane was very special for him. My daughters bravely weathered the 88 degree heat for 2 hours and were entertained by a family group standing with us in line. It was an afternoon I won't soon forget. Thank you to the crew that has taken the time to retrieve the LST 325 and sail it back from Greece and has continued on with the ship as it has traveled the waterways of the United States. I am so glad that my daughters were able to see this piece of history.

Sincerely,

Chris Behme

************

If you would like to send a departing message for the crew of the LST 325, click here to e-mail them. We will post your messages on this page.