Bob Tank, MA, PT, ATC

Bob holds a Master Degree in Exercise Physiology from Kent State University, a certificate in Physical Therapy from the University of Iowa and a Bachelors of Science from Middlebury College in Vermont. He has been a NATA board certified Athletic Trainer since 1983. He has also been an adjunct faculty member of the University of Evansville since 1982. He has held several appointed and elected offices in the Sports Physical Therapy section of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Bob currently serves as a clinical consultant for Dr. Schools footcare products and has been involved in their research and development (including performing several clinical studies) of new products since 1995. He has also co-directed professional seminars at over 30 national locations, including all three of the Olympic Training Centers.