Jody Kissel, OTR/CHT
Jody is an Indiana University graduate, with a BS in Occupational Therapy. She is a certified hand specialist with over 18 years experience in hand rehabilitation.
Jody is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Southern Indiana and guest lecturer at the University of Evansville. Her professional affiliations include AOTA, IOTA and ASHT.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
