Kyle Kiesel

Kyle Kiesel, MPT, ATC, CSCS

Kyle received his Bachelor in Physical Education & Sports Medicine from the University of Nebraska and a Masters in Physical Therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is a Certified Athletic Trainer and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist. Kyle is an assistant professor and director of the athletic training education program at the University of Evansville. His areas of interest are sports medicine and spinal treatment.