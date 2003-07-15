Dan Baumann, PT, ATC, CSCS
Dan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science and Masters Degree in Physical Therapy from St. Louis University. He received his Certified Strength and Conditioning specialty in June 2000 and Athletic Training Certification from the NATABOC in February 2001.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
