Severe Weather Possible Tuesday

Update, 11:30 Tue: The current squall line has died out over southwest Indiana. The thunderstorm watch continues until 2pm CDT. There are no reports of injuries or serious damage from the Tuesday morning storms.

Earlier: Storms are moving through parts of the Tri-state Tuesday morning.

At 10am CDT, there was a severe thunderstorm warning for Wayne County, IL as a storm rolled through the area northwest of Fairfield.

Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says the storm is the southern tip of a squall line that extends across the Illinois-Indiana border south from Lake Michigan. The storms earlier Tuesday produced heavy rain and high winds that delayed flights in Chicago.

The storm system is moving southeast at this time. All of southwest Indiana is under a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday.

