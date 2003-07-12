LST 325 Visitors Share The Experience

Reporter: Jennifer Johnson

Saturday was the first day the public could get on board LST 325 and hundreds lined the docks at Marina Pointe, just to get that chance.

Folks from the Tri-State and beyond, are taking advantage of a chance to see this historic ship. Visitor Terry Pfaff says, "Very interesting, very interesting. The guides, they are real informative. Just seeing how they lived on the ship and things they had to go through and things like that, it was very interesting."

But for some, it's been a while, but this is hardly their first time on board an LST.

WWII Veteran Ken Schaffer says, "Oh, I haven't been on one of these for over 50 years."

Schaffer served on board an LST 959 made in Massachusetts. Schaffer came from Dayton, Ohio, to revisit a part of his past. He says, "It was a job that had to be done. It was a real good experience, I wouldn't want to go through it again though."

But Schaffer says he's glad others are getting a small taste of World War II.