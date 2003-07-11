LST 325 Docks at Evansville

Update, 5pm Fri: The LST has docked at Marina Pointe. Following ceremonies opening the exhibit Friday afternoon, public tours begin Saturday morning.

Update, 11:45am: The LST is now in full view of downtown Evansville as it passes the site of the former Evansville Shipyard.

Update, 11am: The LST is nearing the last bend in the Ohio River before coming into view at Dress Plaza.

Evansville residents have a chance to see something Friday that's been missing from the riverfront since World War II.

LST 325 is scheduled to pass by Dress Plaza in downtown Evansville during the noon hour Friday, on its way to the exhibit dock at Elliott's Marina Pointe just south of downtown.

Organizers say they hope to have people lining the riverfront with flags when the LST passes Dress Plaza. The weather will cooperate, with mostly clear skies and relatively mild temperatures.

A ribbon cutting and opening ceremonies are scheduled for Friday afternoon at 4:45 at the exhibit site.

