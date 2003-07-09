Severe Weather Wednesday

Update, 5pm Wed: St. Joseph Avenue on Evansville's west side looked more like St. Joseph Lake Wednesday afternoon. The water came up so quickly that some drivers were caught in stranded vehicles.

Jenny Bode counted on the kindness of a stranger to help her out of the high water. "I couldn't move. I was scared to death. I tried to call some of my family members and couldn't get ahold of them, so I wanted to get out of the car before someone ran over me."

That helpful stranger was John Pierre of Evansville. "I just saw she needed help, everyone else was just driving right by her, I couldn't believe that, so I just got in the Jeep and went out there. I was just trying to help."

Flooding wasn't the only problem in Wednesday's storms. Winds of more than 50mph in Evansville knocked down numerous trees, including one that fell on a house. Others blocked roadways. There were no injuries reported from the storms.

Update, 3:55pm: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Daviess County, Kentucky now. The strongest storms are near West Louisville at this time.

Update, 2:30pm: The severe thunderstorm warning for Vanderburgh County has been extended until 3pm CDT. Additional warnings are out for Henderson and Spencer Counties.

Rainfall amounts are nearly two inches an hour in the warning area. There are also flash flood warnings for the same areas.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Vanderburgh County in southwest Indiana until 2:15 PM CDT

At 1:44 PM CDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm four miles southwest of Darmstadtm or about six miles northwest of Evansville. The storm was nearly stationary.

Locations impacted include Evansville and Melody Hills Large hail and damaging winds are expected with this storm. Take cover in a substantial shelter.