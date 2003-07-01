Body Contouring

Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty), Liposuction

Body contouring refers to a variety of procedures performed to improve specific areas of the body and produce an overall smoother and more balanced body contour. Areas treated include the abdomen, hips, thighs, back, buttocks and upper arms. Procedures performed include liposuction, tummy tuck (abdominoplasty), lower body lifts or thigh lifts and upper arm contouring to remove excess fat and skin.

All of these procedures are capable of producing dramatic improvements in body shape in many individuals. Although not a substitute for healthy diet and exercise, those problem areas that just don't improve despite a healthy lifestyle may be treated by body contouring surgery. In women this may be the 'saddlebags' of the thighs or the 'pouch' of the lower tummy. In men, the 'love handles' of the sides are areas often refractory to diet and exercise.

Body contouring surgery is frequently performed for patients who have had massive weight loss. For those who have undergone bariatric weight loss surgery, such as stomach bypass or other procedures, body contouring is often performed to address excessive sagging skin of the abdomen, upper arms and the lower body that may remain, once their weight loss has stabilized.

