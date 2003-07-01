Breast Enhancement

Breast Augmentation, Breast Reduction, Breast Lift

Breast enhancement refers to a variety of surgical procedures performed to improve the appearance of a woman's breasts.

Although breast augmentation or enlargement is the procedure most widely known to the public, other procedures are also commonly performed as well. Surgery to reduce the size of the breasts is called breast reduction and may be performed to alleviate back, shoulder and neck pain.

Breast lift surgery or mastopexy is a procedure done to correct drooping or sagging that may result from pregnancy, breast feeding and the effects of gravity over time. Sometimes, a combination of procedures may be performed to tailor the surgery to the individualís specific needs.

Breast enhancement surgery is one of the most popular of all cosmetic procedures and has some of the highest rates of patient satisfaction. Women frequently gain a level of self confidence that they never enjoyed before.

