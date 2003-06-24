The Cancer Survivors Network is a community created by and for survivors and caregivers as an outlet to cope with the challenges and spectrum of emotions that living with cancer can bring. Survivors and caregivers feel an immediate sense of belonging and understanding when sharing their experiences with one another.

From diagnosis, cancer becomes a part of a survivor's life and a caregiver's life experience. The Cancer Survivors Network unites all people touched by cancer. Survivorship can be an opportunity for personal growth and renewal of spirit.

On the Net:

The Cancer Survivors Network can be accused via touch-tone or rotary telephone. Dial the toll-free number 1.877.333.4673 and select a command from the list of options.