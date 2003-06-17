Broerman Chevrolet 60 Second Test Drive

"The deal you see is the deal you get."

Broerman Chevrolet is located on Hwy 165 at I 64 in Poseyville, Indiana. Click here to view a map or driving directions.

You can contact Broerman Chevrolet at (812) 874-2216 or (812) 464-2576 in Evansville.

Click here to contact by e-mail.

Sales Department Hours

Monday - Friday: 8:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 8:00am - 5:00pm

Service, Body Shop and Parts Hours

Monday - Friday: 8:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday: 8:00am - Noon